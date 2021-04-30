TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.71. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 13,800 shares changing hands.

TVA.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective (up from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$116.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

