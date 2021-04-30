Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,072,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

