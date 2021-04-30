Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

TWTR traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.74. 1,781,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,452,188. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth $958,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at $2,813,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

