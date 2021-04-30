Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

NYSE TWTR traded down $8.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,452,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

