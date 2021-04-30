Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Oppenheimer

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Twitter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.