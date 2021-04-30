U Network Reaches Market Cap of $11.01 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One U Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, U Network has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC.
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
