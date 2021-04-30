U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

NYSE SLCA traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.65. 3,750,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $791.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

