U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $13.76

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.20. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 5,527 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

The firm has a market cap of $877.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,811,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after purchasing an additional 300,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 186,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

