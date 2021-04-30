UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 195 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

LON BARC traded down GBX 12.66 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 176.06 ($2.30). The stock had a trading volume of 87,540,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,704,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.05. The company has a market cap of £30.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

