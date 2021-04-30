UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.40. 317,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

