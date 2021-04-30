UBS Group Reiterates GBX 8,000 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,757.06 ($114.41).

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 383 ($5.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7,781 ($101.66). 1,744,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,268.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,586.42. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £102.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

