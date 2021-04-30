UBS Group (UBS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UBS Group (NYSE: UBS):

4/29/2021 – UBS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/28/2021 – UBS Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2021 – UBS Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/12/2021 – UBS Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/29/2021 – UBS Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,246,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 556.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

