UCB SA Announces Dividend of $1.44 (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.4382 per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of UCBJY stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,031. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

