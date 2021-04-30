uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 38.9% in April

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UCL stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 116.61%.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.