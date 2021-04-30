UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.18.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in UDR by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $21,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

