UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Trading Up 16.3%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) was up 16.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 323,384,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 151,867,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £32.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.