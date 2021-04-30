Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA opened at $328.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.19 and its 200-day moving average is $289.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.