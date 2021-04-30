Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,047.52

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,047.52 ($26.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,048 ($26.76). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,018 ($26.37), with a volume of 91,046 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,346.43 ($30.66).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,059.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,047.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.