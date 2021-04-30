Ultra Market Cap Reaches $178.08 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $178.08 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,837.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $997.09 or 0.01723940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00558316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064612 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001514 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013562 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002164 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

