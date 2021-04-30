Ultragate Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Ultragate has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultragate has a market capitalization of $32,444.38 and $1.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00039175 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001124 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001473 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,145,475 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

