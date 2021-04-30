Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $4.04. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,186,884 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 139,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

