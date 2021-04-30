UMA (UMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.99 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, UMA has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $33.99 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $25.38 or 0.00043762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00065728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.00764438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00040766 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.