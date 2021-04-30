Umbrella Network Market Capitalization Tops $13.99 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $13.99 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009398 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars.

