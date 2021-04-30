Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 105,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.