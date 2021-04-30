Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,455.00

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $6,455.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.