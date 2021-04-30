Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,696.00

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $3,696.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

