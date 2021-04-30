Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $92.38 million and $8.97 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $25.68 or 0.00044343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00317312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

