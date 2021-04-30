Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,253 ($55.57) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,063.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,280.90. The company has a market capitalization of £111.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.