Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

A number of research firms recently commented on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,213 ($55.04) on Friday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.29 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £110.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,063.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,280.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.30%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

