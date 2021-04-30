Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Down 40.7% in April

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after buying an additional 806,725 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 117,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 100,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 1,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

