uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.46.

Several brokerages have commented on QURE. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $473,504. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

