Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Down 8.3%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) was down 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

