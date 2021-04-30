United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of United Airlines worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $28,380,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 161.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

United Airlines stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

