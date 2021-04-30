United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.72 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $204.50. The stock has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

