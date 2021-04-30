United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $267.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on URI. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.93.

NYSE:URI traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.48. 1,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.69 and its 200-day moving average is $260.07. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Research & Management grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Burns & Company boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Burns & Company now owns 9,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets grew its position in United Rentals by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 19,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management increased its stake in United Rentals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management now owns 42,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P. R. Herzig & Company raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. P. R. Herzig & Company now owns 22,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

