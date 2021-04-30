United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.94. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 814,064 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.
In related news, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $306,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
