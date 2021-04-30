United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.94. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 814,064 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $306,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in United States Antimony by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 158,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

