United States Steel Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE X traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,445,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126,246. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.