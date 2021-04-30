United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%.

X traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. 24,257,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,126,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on X shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.