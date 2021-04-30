United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $910.61

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 910.61 ($11.90) and traded as high as GBX 962.60 ($12.58). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 954.20 ($12.47), with a volume of 1,342,057 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 980 ($12.80).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 927.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 910.61. The company has a market cap of £6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

