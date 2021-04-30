UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.92. 19,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,212. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $402.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.