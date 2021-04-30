Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Unitil has raised its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE UTL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.94. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. Unitil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTL. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

