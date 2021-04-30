Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.