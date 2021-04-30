Univar Solutions (UNVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, analysts expect Univar Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.84, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

