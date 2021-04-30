Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) EVP Sells $767,378.04 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04.

UHS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.42. 12,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,806. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.34. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $150.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

