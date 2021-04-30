Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) EVP Sells $767,378.04 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04.
UHS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.42. 12,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,806. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.34. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $150.87.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
