Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. Universal Logistics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ ULH traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,591. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $670.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

