Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Univest Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

UVSP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 92,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $813.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 4,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.