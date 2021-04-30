UnMarshal (MARSH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.55 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00007750 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $31.43 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00283780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.22 or 0.01094420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00026926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00703991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.73 or 0.99820201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

