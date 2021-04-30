UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $21.51

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $20.43. UP Fintech shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 29,164 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TIGR. CICC Research began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.56 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

