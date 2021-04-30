UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Announces GBX 1.69 Dividend

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 163.44 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.95. The firm has a market cap of £134.30 million and a P/E ratio of 18.86. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.84 ($2.28).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

