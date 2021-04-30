UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Announces GBX 1.69 Dividend

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 163.44 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.95. The firm has a market cap of £134.30 million and a P/E ratio of 18.86. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.84 ($2.28).
UP Global Sourcing Company Profile
