UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Shares Up 0.8%

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.95. 3,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.